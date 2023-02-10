FORECAST: Chilly temperatures expected Friday

The storm system that dumped a few inches of snow across the area Thursday morning will continue to pull away from the area. Temperatures will drop below freezing overnight, with temperatures in the low to mid-20s on tap for Friday morning. By the afternoon, look for increasing sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 30s. Over the weekend, a ridge of high pressure will build back in. That will bring relief from the late week chill and send temperatures into the 50s Saturday and Sunday. We’ll still be above normal for temperatures into Monday. After that, another storm system will invade the area. This one will likely bring all rain. We have included a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert in Tuesday’s forecast because of the increasing confidence that rain will create some delays. We’ll continue to monitor another system, which might bring a rain/snow mix by Wednesday or Thursday.

