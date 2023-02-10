FIRST LOOK: Images of what NFL Draft will look like in Kansas City
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NFL and Kansas City Sports Commission have released first-look images of what the upcoming NFL Draft will look like in Kansas City in April.
The images show a decked-out Union Station, along with large signage and fan areas between the World War I Museum’s Liberty Memorial and Union Station.
The NFL Draft runs April 27 to 29.
Here’s a look at those images:
