FBI looking for missing child who may be in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is looking for a missing 8-year-old boy from Vancouver, Washington, who may be in the Kansas City metro area.

Our local FBI office shared the information from the FBI office in Seattle in hopes of locating Breadson John.

It is believe that Breadson traveled to the KC area in August of last year and may still be in the immediate area.

On June 17, 2022, police in Vancouver tried to conduct a welfare check at the boy’s residence after members of the community voiced their concern for his welfare.

Investigators weren’t able to find him, however.

Breadson is an 8-year-old Pacific Islander who was born in Hawaii. The FBI says he has black hair and brown eyes. He speaks English and Trukese/Chuukese.

Breadson John has also been known to use the name “Brxsan.”

The FBI officer in Seattle notes that he has ties to or may visit multiple places. Those places include: Hawaii, Arizona, Washington, and the Truk/Chuuk Islands in the Federated States of Micronesia.

If you have any information about where he is or where he might be, you are asked to call the FBI office in Seattle at 206-622-0460 or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

