Committee to hold meeting on drought status, response plan in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The ongoing drought in Missouri will be the topic of discussion at a meeting on Thursday, February 16.

Missouri’s Drought Assessment Committee will hold the meeting at the Lewis and Clark State Office Building in Jefferson City.

It starts at 10 a.m. and is open to the public.

Members will be discussing the status of the state’s ongoing drought, recommendations regarding Executive Order 22-07 and the updated Drought Mitigation and Response Plan.

According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, drought conditions are present in about 51 percent of the state, with severe conditions at less than 2 percent.

A map released Thursday, Feb. 9 shows most of the Heartland is not experiencing drought conditions, but portions of a few counties show there are abnormally dry conditions.

In November, Governor Mike Parson extended the drought alert until March 1.

