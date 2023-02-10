Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Chiefs and Eagles fans face off as soon as they arrive at Sky Harbor Airport

The airport was filled with chants for their respective teams. The Super Bowl LVII rivalry has already begun.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Kansas City Chiefs fans and Philadelphia Eagles fans flew into Sky Harbor Airport and immediately started the banter at baggage claim. The airport was filled with chants for their respective teams. The Super Bowl LVII rivalry has already begun.

One fan predicted the score to be 28-21 Eagles, and another picked Chiefs 35-14. Fans also predicted the Super Bowl MVP. One traveler said Patrick Mahomes another said Haason Reddick for the Eagles. Arizona’s Family asked an Eagles fan if the City of Phoenix should be worried about fans climbing the light poles downtown after a possible Philly win. “You know what they probably should grease them but I think for the most part our fans are pretty smart, they wont climb on ones with electrical, we don’t want any fried eagles out there,” said the fan.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your full Winter Storm Coverage on KCTV5
Winter Weather Coverage: Traffic, Forecast, Power Outages, Closings
Many schools will be closed on Feb. 1 due to inclement weather.
School Closings in the Kansas City metro
Leavenworth police are investigating the death of a high school student after a fight following...
19-year-old arrested, charged in Leavenworth High School student’s death
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast on this Weather Alert Day.
FORECAST: Multiple inches of snow in the Kansas City metro
The Chiefs use Airshare to fly around players, executives, their families and prospective free...
Inside Look: KC-based private jet company flies Chiefs’ family members, free agents