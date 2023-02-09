Winter Weather Coverage: Traffic, Forecast, Power Outages, Closings

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Multiple inches of snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Thursday morning, covering area roadways and causing traffic issues.

Because the snowfall levels were unexpected, very few local roads were pre-treated, and very few snow plows were out to start the day. Because of this, the first snowfall that fell melted below subsequent levels of snow on the roadways, creating extra slick conditions.

Some local entities started scrambling their snow plows around 4:30 or 5 a.m., and many local school districts have called off classes for the day. Click here for the latest school closings.

EVERGY’s Outage Map early Thursday morning showed around 8,500 local households without power, as of around 6 a.m.

The video above shows your traffic situation, along with what driving conditions look like. That video will be updated throughout Thursday morning.

You can also check out real-time traffic on the KC SCOUT website by clicking here. And here is Meteorologist Greg Bennett’s updated StormTrack5 Daily Forecast.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.