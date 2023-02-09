Aging & Style
Thieves caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in broad daylight at St. Louis grocery store

A bystander caught a man on cell phone video stealing a catalytic converter at a St. Louis grocery store.
By Deion Broxton
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A bystander caught a man on cell phone video stealing a catalytic converter at a St. Louis grocery store.

A woman contacted News 4 about a maroon Jeep following her into a Schnuck’s parking lot on Loughboro in South City. The woman stated she went into the grocery store for 10 minutes, and her catalytic converter was gone when she came out.

The video is racking up thousands of views on social media.

“That appears to be something new that we have just become aware of,” said Evita Caldwell with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman or police didn’t report any arrested connected to the incident as Wednesday night.

The woman declined to be interviewed by News 4.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

