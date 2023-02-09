Split team loyalties not dividing Wichita couple on Super Bowl Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bernard Knowles and Rhea Rogers-Knowles will have split loyalty Sunday when their favorite teams take the field for Super Bowl LVII. Bernard, from Philadelphia, is an Eagles fan. He’s married to a woman from Kansas whose loyalties lie with the Chiefs.

The walls inside their Wichita home reflect fandom for the teams both root for. It may look like a house divided, but Bernard and Rhea say it’s a healthy competition.

“When [the Chiefs] got to the conference championship, I said, ‘wow, I want to see a Chiefs-Eagles game,” Rhea said of the Super Bowl matchup she pulled for.

She credits her husband for making that prediction early in the season.

Bernard and Rhea met in Atlanta. They immediately bonded over football.

“Once she invited me to Wichita, I saw she was an avid football fan, she loved her Chiefs and I was like, ‘wow, we can watch the game on Sunday all day,’” Bernard said. “That made it attractive, something that I liked to do and she wanted to do.”

He brought the love of his hometown Eagles with him to Kansas. Rhea said she’s been an avid Chiefs fan for her entire life.

“A couple years ago, when Philadelphia played Kansas City, at the time, we had season tickets (to Chiefs games),” Rhea said. “We went (with) several people of his from Philadelphia, all his friends. There were a bout 20 to 30 of us at a tailgate. That was really exciting and, of course, we pulled it out and we won.”

The couple decked out the walls of their basement -- called “Rhea’s Sports Bar” -- full of memorabilia from past and present players. They say they’ve had fun seeing the connections between their teams. The Super Bowl features Kansas City Head Coach Andy Reid facing his former team and a battle of brothers with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce.

With appreciation for each other’s teams and a love for one another, Bernard and Rhea agree that Sunday will be a win-win, regardless of the final score.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com