Snowfall temporarily shuts down KCI airfield

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The multiple inches of snow that fell on Kansas City early Thursday morning shut down KCI’s airfield for about a half hour, as crews worked to clear the snow on the runways.

Kansas City International Airport sent out the alert at 6:40 a.m., noting it was hoping to give an update on the situation around 7 a.m. The airport’s Twitter account had noted earlier in the morning that crews were working to clear the snow to keep the airfield open, and that flights were operating with delays.

The airfield reopened to arrivals and departures around 7:05 a.m.

Here’s the latest on KCI flight statuses.

