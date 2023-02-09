Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Sedgwick County judge rules ACLU’s challenge to death penalty valid

Kyle Young
Kyle Young
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County judge said Thursday that the American Civil Liberties Union’s (ACLU) challenge to jury selection and death qualification in capital murder cases is valid.

This week, the ACLU argued that potential jurors are excluded because they oppose the death penalty. This oftentimes also leads to the exclusion of Black jurors and women jurors, according to the ACLU and the evidence they presented.

Judge Jeffrey Goering said he will review that part of the challenge and provide his opinion before it goes before Kyle Young’s case begins the jury selection process later this summer.

The ACLU filed the challenge as part of Young’s case, who is charged with capital murder, in the January 2020 shooting deaths of George Kirksey and Alicia Roman.

Judge Goering said the other two challenges - based on how capital punishment is applied and how the death penalty doesn’t serve a punitive purpose - are not relevant at this stage in the case and will depend on if the jury returns a capital conviction.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Your full Winter Storm Coverage on KCTV5
Winter Weather Coverage: Traffic, Forecast, Power Outages, Closings
Eric Miller.
Leavenworth police investigating high school student’s death as homicide
With "Super Bowl Bound" on the scoreboard behind them, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid,...
Resolution congratulating Chiefs passes Jackson County Legislature by 6-3 vote over ‘jabroni’ controversy
Many schools will be closed on Feb. 1 due to inclement weather.
School Closings in the Kansas City metro
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast on this Weather Alert Day.
FORECAST: Multiple inches of snow in the Kansas City metro

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard...
Lawyer: Missouri executed man with appeal still pending
Generic.
Riverside police investigate after 3 men are stabbed, 1 is shot
FILE
$5 million headed to help improve road safety in Kansas
Generic.
Kansas City police investigate double homicide