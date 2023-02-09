Aging & Style
Riverside police investigate after 3 men are stabbed, 1 is shot

By Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RIVERSIDE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Riverside Police Department is investigating after three men were stabbed and another was shot on Wednesday night.

It happened at about 8:40 p.m. at the Skyline Apartments in the 5100 block of NW Karen Blvd.

Police went to the area after receiving a call about a disturbance. When they arrived, they found three men suffering from “apparent stab wounds.” They are all between the ages of 21 and 30 years old.

A fourth man, who is 39 years old, was later found inside a nearby apartment. The police said he was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

EMS took all four men to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

When asked about how serious everyone’s injuries were, a contact with the police department said: “To my knowledge, none of the injuries are life-threatening.”

The police department is now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. They said that, at this time, it “appears to be domestic in nature.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

