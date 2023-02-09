Professional Bowlers compete in the Springfield Classic for a national title

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Professional Bowling Association made it to Springfield on Tuesday.

Enterprise Park Lanes hosts the Springfield Classic tournament. Top bowlers from all over the country will compete for the title. Competition week began Tuesday night with a pro-am tournament.

More than 60 bowlers will compete for thousands of dollars in prize money. The total prize fund is $150,000. The winner earns $25,000.

The PBA Springfield Classic is a national competition with some of the top names in bowling vying for the title. Jason Belmonte, Anthony Simonsen, and E.J. Tackett, who just won the US Open tournament last weekend.

Since November, event coordinators have been working with the PBA to host a national tournament. They are excited to bring professional bowling to our community.

“For us to bring the event to Springfield and the host, this has been electric,” said Kyndall Martin, event coordinator. “The community loves it. I’m super stoked that we’re able to bring this to the community.”

The qualifying round begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday. The tournament is open to the public, and admission is free. For a full schedule of events, CLICK HERE.

