One seriously injured after car goes airborne in median of KC interstate

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle went airborne in the median of a Kansas City interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-435 and 53rd St. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2008 Cadillac DTS driven by Marcus Kyea, 41, of New Century, had been headed north on the interstate. For an unknown reason, the sedan went into the median.

KHP indicated that the vehicle hit an embankment and went airborne for a short time. It came back down and crashed into the median.

Officials said that Kyea was rushed to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

