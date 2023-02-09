KDOT kicking off DUI enforcement campaign over Super Bowl weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Transportation announced a safety campaign meant to crack down on impaired drivers over Super Bowl weekend. KDOT says the “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk” campaign kicks off Friday, Feb. 9, and continues through Sunday, Feb. 12.

Over the weekend, Law enforcement agencies across Kansas will combine resources “to detect, arrest and remove impaired drivers,” KDOT said.

“We want everyone to enjoy Super Bowl festivities, but we also want responsible drivers on our roads,” said Gary Herman, KDOT Behavioral Safety Manager. “If you are planning to be away from home during the Super Bowl, make a game plan so you don’t find yourself without a designated driver if you need one. Make a commitment to refrain from impaired driving.”

KDOT said the Kansas initiative is part of a national campaign with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

