Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

KDOT kicking off DUI enforcement campaign over Super Bowl weekend

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Transportation announced a safety campaign meant to crack down on impaired drivers over Super Bowl weekend. KDOT says the “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk” campaign kicks off Friday, Feb. 9, and continues through Sunday, Feb. 12.

Over the weekend, Law enforcement agencies across Kansas will combine resources “to detect, arrest and remove impaired drivers,” KDOT said.

“We want everyone to enjoy Super Bowl festivities, but we also want responsible drivers on our roads,” said Gary Herman, KDOT Behavioral Safety Manager. “If you are planning to be away from home during the Super Bowl, make a game plan so you don’t find yourself without a designated driver if you need one. Make a commitment to refrain from impaired driving.”

KDOT said the Kansas initiative is part of a national campaign with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Your full Winter Storm Coverage on KCTV5
Winter Weather Coverage: Traffic, Forecast, Power Outages, Closings
Eric Miller.
Leavenworth police investigating high school student’s death as homicide
With "Super Bowl Bound" on the scoreboard behind them, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid,...
Resolution congratulating Chiefs passes Jackson County Legislature by 6-3 vote over ‘jabroni’ controversy
Many schools will be closed on Feb. 1 due to inclement weather.
School Closings in the Kansas City metro
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast on this Weather Alert Day.
FORECAST: Multiple inches of snow in the Kansas City metro

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard...
Lawyer: Missouri executed man with appeal still pending
Generic.
Riverside police investigate after 3 men are stabbed, 1 is shot
FILE
$5 million headed to help improve road safety in Kansas
Generic.
Kansas City police investigate double homicide
Kyle Young
Sedgwick County judge rules ACLU’s challenge to death penalty valid