KCPD looking for missing 17-year-old last seen Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday.

According to the police, Shakir Thomas was last seen around 6 a.m. that day in the area of 110th and Cypress. At that time, he was on foot.

His family is very worried about him due to his current mental state.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white “v,” blue jeans, and black Nike shoes.

He is described as being a Black teen who is 6 feet tall. He weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, don’t approach him. Rather, just call 911.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.