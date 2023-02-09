Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

KCPD looking for missing 17-year-old last seen Tuesday

Shakir Thomas.
Shakir Thomas.(Provided by the KCPD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday.

According to the police, Shakir Thomas was last seen around 6 a.m. that day in the area of 110th and Cypress. At that time, he was on foot.

His family is very worried about him due to his current mental state.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white “v,” blue jeans, and black Nike shoes.

He is described as being a Black teen who is 6 feet tall. He weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, don’t approach him. Rather, just call 911.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A first look at the Super Bowl ads
Super Bowl ads showcase collaborations and sportsbooks
A first look at the Super Bowl ads
Super Bowl ads showcase collaborations and sportsbooks
“It’s something that takes a lot of hard work but, at the end of the day, it’s just to hear the...
Teacher in KC transforms hallway into stadium ahead of Super Bowl
Booking an AirBnB at the Super Bowl
Booking an Airbnb at the Super Bowl