Kansas, Pennsylvania governors make bet ahead of big game

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl for a second time this season, this time for a prize of soft pretzels, Philly cheesesteaks and doughnuts.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that she has made a bet with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro ahead of Super Bowl 57 which will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

If the Chiefs win, Kelly said Shapiro will send her soft pretzels from Philly Style Hand Twisted Soft Pretzel Bakery, cheesesteaks from Tony Luke’s and mini Eagles doughnuts from Collegeville Italian Bakery.

However, if the Eagles win, the Governor indicated that she will send Shapiro steaks from Creekstone Farms in Arkansas City and chocolate-covered sunflower seeds from Sunflower Food Company in Overland Park.

“At the start of this NFL season, I placed the first legal sports wager in Kansas, betting on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl. Now, I’m doubling down by putting on the line two of my favorite Kansas foods: our steaks and our sunflower seeds,” Kelly said. “I can’t wait to see Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs bring the Lombardi trophy back to the Red Kingdom – and to celebrate by feasting on some Pennsylvania treats. Let’s go Chiefs!”

In May, Kelly said she signed a bill to legalize sports betting in Knasas which is set to bring in up to $10 million in annual tax revenue. The effort has helped casinos, restaurants and other establishments attract more business and has brought more revenue to the state.

In September, the Governor noted that she placed the first legal sports bet in the state - $15 on the Chiefs to win the big game. She chose the number to match the number on Patrick Mahomes’ jersey.

