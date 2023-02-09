Aging & Style
Kansas City police investigate double homicide

By Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened on Wednesday night.

According to the police, it happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of 28th Terrace. Officers went to the scene after receiving a call about the sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman inside a vehicle who had been shot. Officers started performing lifesaving measures on the woman. EMS proceeded to go to the scene and both individuals were declared deceased.

Homicide and crime scene personnel proceeded to go to the scene to process it for evidence and speak to any potential witnesses.

Anyone with information that could help detectives find out what led up to the deaths of these two individuals is asked to call them directly at 816-234-5043. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

The police department said they are working with Partners for Peace in all their homicide investigations to monitor for risks of retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.

