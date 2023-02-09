Former KU basketball star Devonte’ Graham traded to Spurs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas men’s basketball star Devonte’ Graham has been traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to the San Antonio Spurs ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

Graham, along with four second-round draft picks, were traded in exchange for SF Josh Richardson.

The Spurs will be Graham’s third team after starting his career with the Charlotte Hornets for three seasons before moving to New Orleans for the past two years.

During Graham’s senior year at KU in the 2017-18 season, he won the Big 12 Player of the Year award, was a consensus first team All-American and led the Jayhawks to the Final Four. He was drafted 34th overall to the Charlotte Hornets in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Graham is averaging 5.3 points, 2.2 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game this season in 53 games.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.