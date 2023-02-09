FORECAST: No real accumulation expected in KC on Thursday

An area of low pressure will continue to track north and east across the area Wednesday night. This will bring scattered showers during the afternoon, which will become more widespread overnight. Most of the rain will be light to moderate, with pockets of heavier rain developing overnight. As temperatures fall near freezing overnight, some of the rain could transition, or mix with sleet or snow. As for accumulation, we are not expecting much. We might get a dusting to 2 inches in north central Missouri. Closer to the metro, any snow that forms will melt once it reaches the ground. On Thursday morning, rain tapers off with a break in the clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures will rebound into the 40s with a breezy west wind. By Friday, a cold front will swing through. It will bring cooler air and a very slim chance of snow. At least by the weekend it will be dry and much warmer with highs in the 50s!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.