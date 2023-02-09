FORECAST: Multiple inches of snow in the Kansas City metro

Low pressure has brought in colder air from up north as it continues to transfer to the northeast. Snowfall accumulations are expected between 1 and 3 inches within much of the metro, with local areas potentially up to 4 to 5 inches. Low visibility, icy conditions and wet roadways will be major concern throughout the morning. Our Winter Weather Advisory is in place until around noon on this Thursday.

The low will move on by this afternoon, and partly-sunny skies will be coming with high temperatures increasing to the lower and middle 40s. Wind out of the north/northwest between 10 and 15 mph will be common, with occasional gusts ranging between 20 and 25 mph. Wind chill values during Thursday afternoon are expected in the lower 30s.

We are still monitoring a cold front that is deepening out of Canada just behind this low pressure system as well. We anticipate interacting with this front Thursday night into Friday morning. Snow showers are possible with this front. However, it is more likely to be active towards our extreme southern counties rather than the metro or along I-70.

Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s on Friday, but will quickly rebound throughout the weekend. By the big game on Sunday, partly-sunny to mostly-sunny skies will be common, with temperatures in the lower and middle 50s . By Valentine’s Day, a new area of low pressure develops and creates a widespread wet weather opportunity, with potential rain and snow to our northern counties. By the end of next week, clear skies will return with temperatures hovering near seasonal.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.