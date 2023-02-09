Aging & Style
The Chiefs preview the upcoming Super Bowl matchup

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes answers a question during during an NFL football Super Bowl...
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes answers a question during during an NFL football Super Bowl media availability in Scottsdale, Ariz., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. The Chiefs will play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
GLENDALE, AZ. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs are inching closer and closer to Super Bowl 57. This marks the third time they’re at the big game in the last four years.

Players who were on the team when they lost to the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay say that loss is pushing them even harder to fight for a win this time around.

“I had the fortunate experience to be able to go to a Super Bowl and win one, and also had the experience of being able to go to a Super Bowl and lose one,” said Frank Clark. “I know both feelings. and I can tell you finishing second place, and the things you have to deal with and the thoughts you have to deal with, those aren’t thoughts that you want to stay with you for the next 6-7 months on your offseason.”

The Chiefs are preparing for every shot this Eagles team will throw at them, and Patrick Mahomes says that starts at the front of Philly’s defense.

“They’re great everywhere so it’s hard to pick one. I mean obviously I’d probably say the defensive line because they’re on a historic sack rate, and the way they’re able to get to the quarterback, everybody knows everything starts up front,” said Mahomes. “So it’ll be a great challenge for our offensive line to try to do what they can in the run game and the pass game of protecting and run blocking.”

Protection is an emphasis even more now than ever for this Kansas City offensive line. Mahomes is still dealing with some issues from his high ankle sprain.

“I definitely can move around better than I was moving last week or two weeks ago. It’s just trying to continue to get the treatment and the rehab, and then we’ll see on gameday how close to 100% i can be,” Mahomes said.

On the other side of the ball, the defense knows they need to contain Jalen Hurts. Kansas City has struggled in containing quarterback runs all season. Hurts’ mobility is a key part to their offensive success.

“When you’re playing in the Super Bowl, it’s the best of the best. So we’re very fortunate, we’re excited about it,” said Chris Jones. “Jason Kelce and that amazing offensive line, we got to see what type of pressure we can bring against them.”

