Chiefs Kingdom gets put in Andy Reid’s shoes

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid at a press conference?

Leading up to the big super bowl matchup the Kansas City Chiefs players and coaches have had daily media availability and during today’s press conference we learned a whole lot about Big Red.

This morning’s Kansas City Chiefs press conference with Andy Reid was for the most part the same.

Injury updates and answers to questions to the Chiefs prepping for the super bowl matchup against the Eagles, but quickly the conference took an interesting turn with a question from former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

Marshall asked Reid to name his top 3 rappers alive.

“Jay-Z, Master P, and Lil Wayne, you have to give me an easier question than that,” says Reid.

So we wanted to know what Chiefs Kingdom thinks.

“21 savage, Dave East and Jeezy,” says Chiefs fan, Kevin Campbell.

“I would just stick with Nas and Jay-Z, I don’t know who I would put as the third one,” says Chiefs fan, Joe Aquino.

Chiefs fan Laura Bong, “Kid Cudi, Jay-Z and Khalid”.

That question led to more, like Andy’s ideal burger.

“It has to have a good bun, let’s start off there and fresh meat and then you put anything else on it other than mustard you’re good,” says Reid.

Chiefs fan Gregory Bilek says, “I like my grilled onions, ketchup, mustard, lettuce and pickles on it”.

“Put some cheese and tomatoes on it, take me some mayo on top, pour me some mustard and ketchup spread on top there, smash it down and on the side of the plate some big ol’ fries,” says Chiefs Fan Michael Newsom.

One of the last questions, Big Red’s favorite Mexican food.

“If you haven’t had chicken rellenos, you are missing out,” said Reid.

Chiefs Kingdom on the other hand mostly went for the tacos.

Chiefs Kingdom didn’t necessarily answer those questions exactly like coach Andy Reid which is OK. But there is one question that you can ask anybody within Chiefs Kingdom and they will have the same answer as Reid: Who is going to win on Sunday? The obvious answer is the Kansas City Chiefs.

