Bill to appoint special prosecutor passes Missouri House

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) – The Missouri House passed the special prosecutor bill Thursday.

The bill passed 109-35, but an emergency clause that would push up the effective date if the Senate passed the bill was not passed.

Last month, Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, presented House Bill 301 to the crime prevention and public safety committee. The original bill would allow Gov. Mike Parson to send a special prosecutor to St. Louis with its own office and staff with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

The bill passed by the Missouri House no longer specifies the special prosecutor just to be for St. Louis, but for any municipality that would meet set criteria involving homicides.

The bill requires mandatory minimum sentences for all felons convicted of an additional felony, outside of drug and alcohol offenses. It does allow for offenders of several lesser felonies to not go to prison if the judge believes prison would be harmful.

It also creates ‘Blair’s Law’ which creates the offense of ‘unlawful discharge of a firearm’ for any person that fires a gun within any Missouri city. Some exceptions to the law include: self-defense, law enforcement activity, legal hunting and if the person is more than a mile from any physical structure.

St. Louis police said there are 4,195 cases pending applications of warrants at St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office. The office disputes the number of backlogged cases, stating there are less than 3,000.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office sent the following statement when the bill was filed:

“HB301 is a political gesture based entirely on unfounded premises. The notion that anything presented in the bill will improve our violent crime situation is ridiculous. It defies logic to think the creation of a duplicative department that’s totally devoid of the relationships, institutional knowledge, criminal justice partnerships, and experience required to prosecute these complex cases would do anything to curb crime.”

The Missouri House is also weighing other bills that could impact St. Louis. One bill would place the St. Louis Police Department back under state control like it was prior to 2012 and similar to what the Kansas City Police Department currently has. In 2012, then-Mayor Francis Slay claimed the move would save the City of St. Louis around $4 million a year and reduce crime. Proponents for state control claim neighborhoods are not safer.

A set date for the bill to be presented to the Missouri Senate has not been announced.

