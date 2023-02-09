Authorities ID human remains found by dog in October, continue investigating homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says human remains that were unearthed by a dog in late October have been identified and that they are still investigating the person’s death as a homicide.

On Thursday, the police department said that human remains found in the 5600 block of Paloma on Oct. 30 have been identified as those of 53-year-old Sirrena S. Truitt.

The police said the medical examiner has ruled her death a homicide. However, the cause of death is not being released yet.

The police said that they were already investigating her death as a homicide, so it was already included in the homicide count for 2022.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are hoping that someone with information will come forward. If you have information that could help, you are asked to call detectives directly at 816-234-5043.

You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to arrest in this case.

At 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 of 2022, officers went to a residence in the 5600 block of Paloma after a resident called regarding what he believed were human remains in a backyard.

Specifically, he said he saw his dog digging in that backyard and went to check on his pet. He then found what he thought were human skeletal remains and proceeded to call 911.

Officers proceeded to call detectives, who began conducting a suspicious death investigation. The scene was processed for evidence.

At the time, the police said they couldn’t estimate how long the human remains had been there.

Previous coverage:

Suspicious death investigation ongoing after dog unearths human remains in backyard

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.