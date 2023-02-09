Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Authorities ID human remains found by dog in October, continue investigating homicide

Generic.
Generic.(Action News 5)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says human remains that were unearthed by a dog in late October have been identified and that they are still investigating the person’s death as a homicide.

On Thursday, the police department said that human remains found in the 5600 block of Paloma on Oct. 30 have been identified as those of 53-year-old Sirrena S. Truitt.

The police said the medical examiner has ruled her death a homicide. However, the cause of death is not being released yet.

The police said that they were already investigating her death as a homicide, so it was already included in the homicide count for 2022.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are hoping that someone with information will come forward. If you have information that could help, you are asked to call detectives directly at 816-234-5043.

You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to arrest in this case.

At 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 of 2022, officers went to a residence in the 5600 block of Paloma after a resident called regarding what he believed were human remains in a backyard.

Specifically, he said he saw his dog digging in that backyard and went to check on his pet. He then found what he thought were human skeletal remains and proceeded to call 911.

Officers proceeded to call detectives, who began conducting a suspicious death investigation. The scene was processed for evidence.

At the time, the police said they couldn’t estimate how long the human remains had been there.

Previous coverage:

Suspicious death investigation ongoing after dog unearths human remains in backyard

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your full Winter Storm Coverage on KCTV5
Winter Weather Coverage: Traffic, Forecast, Power Outages, Closings
Eric Miller.
Leavenworth police investigating high school student’s death as homicide
With "Super Bowl Bound" on the scoreboard behind them, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid,...
Resolution congratulating Chiefs passes Jackson County Legislature by 6-3 vote over ‘jabroni’ controversy
Many schools will be closed on Feb. 1 due to inclement weather.
School Closings in the Kansas City metro
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast on this Weather Alert Day.
FORECAST: Multiple inches of snow in the Kansas City metro

Latest News

Bill and Grace are helping you get ready for your Super Bowl party this Sunday. Local cooking...
Tailgate eats: everything bagel smoked cream cheese
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard...
Lawyer: Missouri executed man with appeal still pending
Generic.
Riverside police investigate after 3 men are stabbed, 1 is shot
FILE
$5 million headed to help improve road safety in Kansas