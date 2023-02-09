Aging & Style
19 year old arrested in Leavenworth High School student’s death

Leavenworth police are investigating the death of a high school student after a fight following...
Leavenworth police are investigating the death of a high school student after a fight following a pickup basketball game.
By Shain Bergan
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Ks. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old man was arrested overnight in a Leavenworth High School football player’s death that stemmed from a fight during a pickup basketball game.

Police had been searching for the homicide suspect since the deadly encounter Monday. Leavenworth police announced on Thursday morning that the suspect had been found and arrested overnight in Grandview, MO. That suspect’s name has not yet been released.

The investigation began Monday when officers were called to a disturbance near Sixth Street and Shawnee Street in Leavenworth. The investigation revealed an argument that started during a basketball game, then continued outside.

When police arrived, they discovered 18-year-old Eric Miller had critical injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital.

“We learned late last night, around 11 p.m., that the young man had succumbed to his injuries and passed away,” Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said. “It changed from a disturbance call to homicide investigation.”

Police say witnesses helped them identify a 19-year-old suspect. Officers and area law enforcement then began trying to locate the suspect.

“I would encourage that young man to turn himself in,” Kitchens said earlier this week. “It’s already been a tragedy, but let’s avoid any further difficulties. We’d like the young man to turn himself in as soon as he can.”

The Leavenworth Football Booster Club shared a statement Tuesday night that said, in part: “It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we share that Eric Miller, our loved senior #22, has passed this evening. We thank everyone who has provided their prayers and well wishes.”

Investigators have submitted the case to the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office.

