Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Want 2 tickets for under $100 to see Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo? Here’s how.

Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo is coming to the T-Mobile Center for five shows May 25-28.
Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo is coming to the T-Mobile Center for five shows May 25-28.(PS Public Relations)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Want some discounted tickets to see an incredible act.

You can purchase two tickets for less than a $100 to see Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo. The show is coming to the T-Mobile Center for five shows May 25-28.

The offer is good through Wednesday for buying the pair of tickets.

Watch Cirque du Soliel’s Corteo by clicking the link.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs fans gather for a Super Bowl parade and rally in Kansas City, Mo.,...
KCPS: If Chiefs win Super Bowl, no class for students on Parade Day
FILE — Westbound traffic was closed for about two hours.
I-70 westbound lanes reopened after fatal crash in Lafayette County
Andy Reid
Andy Reid names his top-3 rappers, gives favorite Mexican food
Senator Josh Hawley
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley proposes legal age for social media