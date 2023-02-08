Spring Hill man arrested after alleged burglary, urinating on school bus

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Spring Hill is behind bars after an alleged burglary led to his urinating on a school bus with a mother and child inside.

The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to the 1800 block of Maine St. with reports of an erratic man. He was later identified as Chandler D. King, 30, of Spring Hill.

Due to the King’s behavior, LPD said a woman walking her child to the bus feared for her safety and got on the bus along with the child. The driver, child and mother were the only people on the bus at the time.

Officials said King, armed with a knife, continued with his questionable behavior and proceeded to urinate on the school bus and a nearby sign, blocking the bus from leaving.

LPD noted that officers were able to de-escalate the situation and arrest King. He was also found to have allegedly burglarized and damaged a nearby home.

King was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on aggravated assault and burglary. He remains behind bars with no bond listed.

