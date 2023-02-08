Royals trade reliever for cash considerations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals made a move Wednesday, trading away a reliever. In return, Kansas City brought cash considerations back to Kauffman Stadium.

The club announced that left-handed relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. He was designated for assignment on Feb. 3 in a corresponding move before the Royals signed Zack Greinke to a one-year deal.

In 2022, during 32 appearances with the Seattle Mariners and the Royals, Misiewicz threw 29 innings, going 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA.

