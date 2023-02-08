Aging & Style
Royals trade reliever for cash considerations

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz throws during the sixth inning of a...
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 21, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The St. Louis Cardinals acquired Misiewicz from their cross-state rival Kansas City Royals for cash considerations on Wednesday. Feb. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals made a move Wednesday, trading away a reliever. In return, Kansas City brought cash considerations back to Kauffman Stadium.

The club announced that left-handed relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. He was designated for assignment on Feb. 3 in a corresponding move before the Royals signed Zack Greinke to a one-year deal.

In 2022, during 32 appearances with the Seattle Mariners and the Royals, Misiewicz threw 29 innings, going 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA.

