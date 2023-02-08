Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley proposes legal age for social media

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KY3) - Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley proposed a legal age for kids to be on social media.

Hawley proposed the legal age set at 16. Representatives for Senator Hawley say the aim is to protect kids online.

In the proposal, the companies must verify the age of the users. Hawley’s pitch also calls for a Congressional mental health study on the impact of social media on children.

