Mahomes says halftime might be main focus for some family members during Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX (KCTV) - Those who tune in for the Super Bowl to watch casually and have their interest peak during the halftime show are not alone.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has all his sights set on adding another Lombardi trophy to his already stacked career trophy case. But on Wednesday, Mahomes said some of his family members might be more excited about what will happen while he’s in the locker room at halftime than the game itself.

“She’s going to crush it at halftime,” Mahomes said of nine-time Grammy award winner Rihanna, who will perform at halftime of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. “I have family members that I think are more excited about the halftime show than they are the game.”

On Monday night during Super Bowl Opening Night festivities, Mahomes was asked about his favorite song ever. He promptly replied, “Umbrella,” by Rihanna.

Mahomes’ answer Wednesday came in response to a question from former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who pranked the Chiefs QB by telling him that the award-winning musical artist called him the greatest quarterback ever.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.