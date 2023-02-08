Lee’s Summit man sentenced for role in $7 million fraud scheme

HARTFORD, CT. (KCTV) - A 42-year-old Lee’s Summit man was sentenced Wednesday in Hartford, Connecticut, for his role in a $7 million fraud scheme for fraud and money-laundering related to his commercial aircraft supply business.

Kyle J. Wine was sentenced to 11 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Wine owned and operated various companies in the commercial aircraft supply business, including JetPro, Nexus Aviation and Turbotech Partners. From 2018 through 2021, Wine defrauded investors in aircraft-related transactions. He used victims’ money to purchase aircraft airframes and engines, sell them and hide profits from investors to divert invested funds for his personal use.

As part of the scheme, Wine sent phoney correspondence to a victim investor and created fake domain names and email accounts. He then used those email accounts to mislead the investor into believing that he was selling an Airbus A320-231 airframe to certain buyers when he had already sold the engine and airframe. Wine never informed the victim investor of those sales and shared none of the money from the sale with the investor.

In total, Wine’s fraud scheme caused $7,152,666.67 in losses to 13 different victims.

Wine pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering on July 19, 2022. While released in November 2022 on bond pending sentencing, Wine created and submitted counterfeit bank statements in an attempt to get a loan to buy a Cadillac Escalade from an auto dealership in Kansas.

In 2010, Wine pleaded guilty in Missouri to fraud and money-laundering offenses in a mortgage fraud scheme that involved approximately $4.4 million in fraudulent loans on 86 properties. He was sentenced to probation for those offenses.

