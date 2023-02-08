Lawrence man convicted of aggravated assault after threatening tow truck driver with gun

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 26-year-old Lawrence man was convicted Wednesday of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his role in an altercation with a tow truck driver.

The charges against Brandon A. Seepersad were the result of an incident that occurred shortly before midnight on March 27, 2021, when Seepersad pointed a loaded gun at a tow truck driver. The drive was authorized to tow unpermitted cars from an apartment complex located at 1000 Emery Road in Lawrence.

According to Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez, the tow truck driver had been in the process of loading Seepersad’s vehicle for towing when the incident happened.

“This was a terrifying experience for the victim Mr. Seepersad held at gunpoint and put the welfare of others in danger as well,” Valdez said. “I thank the jury for their service and for standing up against senseless gun violence in our community.”

Seepersad faces 11 to 13 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections. His sentencing date has been set for March 24, 2023.

