KCFD battles building fire near 22nd & Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you saw a rather large plume of smoke coming from somewhere near downtown KC, it was likely the building fire that crews were battling on Tuesday evening.

The Kansas City Fire Department was dealing with a two-alarm building fire in the area of E. 22nd Street and Prospect Avenue. Crews first went to the scene just after 6 p.m.

As of about 6:35 p.m., crews were still working on the fire and did not consider it under control.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the two-story building. According to our photographer at the scene, it is a house.

Some of the fire was reportedly coming dangerously close to a second building to the north.

No injuries have been reported.

