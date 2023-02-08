KC team competes in USA Wheelchair Football League Championship

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KCTV) - It’s a big week for fans in Phoenix, Arizona, but not every event leading up to the Super Bowl is about the Chiefs and the Eagles!

It turns out there’s another competition happening just down the road from State Farm Stadium. Not only is it also a national championship game with a Kansas City team competing in it, but this sport might be just as hard-hitting as the NFL! You see, the gridiron hits different when you’re playing on asphalt…

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the St. Louis Rams in the USA Wheelchair Football National Championship.

“It’s the Super Bowl for wheelchair football,” said Alex Nguyen.

Nguyen is a wide receiver and defensive back. He’s been playing adaptive sports for about a decade now.

“I think what makes this fun to play is that everyone has different disabilities, so everyone has their own weaknesses and strengths,” Nguyen said. “So, you have to learn to play together.”

The game is a fast-paced, seven-on-seven matchup. And, the guys don’t shy away from a collision.

“Most of the basic rules are still the same,” said Kolton Kincaid, a lineman/defensive back. “Not full contact, per say, but you’re definitely making contact and stopping their chair momentum.”

The league is backed by the NFL’s Bob Woodruff Foundation. On Tuesday, team representatives came to be a part of the championship game.

“It’s a salute to service movement, helping veterans and getting them re-involved,” Kincaid said.

And, it can get pretty intense.

“These guys can hit a lot harder if they wanted to,” Lisa Fik said. “Nothing holds these guys back.”

Fik was there cheering on her husband Danny, an athlete who helps design and build adaptive equipment for sports like this.

“It’s really motivated him to do his best and instill that greatness in others,” Fik said.

Adaptive sports allow them to pursue their passions, compete at the highest possible level, and bring home their own championship.

“At the end of the day, we have that same drive and the same passion,” Nguyen said. “I guarantee I have the same passion as [Chiefs TE Travis] Kelce.”

The USA Wheelchair Football League has 11 teams nationwide and has featured nearly 600 athletes in the last three years.

