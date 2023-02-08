KC Crime Stoppers: William Storey

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - William Storey is wanted on a Clay County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear in court concerning a sex offender registration violation.

According to KC Crime Stoppers, Storey’s last known address was in the area of the Broadway Extension and Harlem Road.

He is considered armed and dangerous, officials indicated.

Storey was described as a 47-year-old white man, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has also been known to use the alias William Webb.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

