K-State Innovation Partners president set to retire after 20 years

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After 20 years of service at his alma mater, the K-State Innovation Partners president and CEO is set to retire.

With two decades of service under his belt, Kansas State University announced on Wednesday, Feb. 8, that Kent Glasscock, Innovation Partners president and CEO, is set to retire on April 1.

The University noted that K-State Innovation Partners is responsible for collaboration between the university, industries and communities through corporate engagement, commercialization of technology and economic development.

“Kent’s vision for Innovation Partners has had a truly significant impact on K-State’s relationships and community partnerships,” said Richard Linton, K-State president. “Through his leadership, K-State has partnered with countless industry and community groups, added hundreds of jobs to the Kansas economy and put the university in a great position to be a next-generation land-grant university.”

During the last 20 years, K-State said Glasscock helped gain more than $100 million to benefit the university. Before he joined Innovation Partners, he also served as Manhattan City Commissioner, Mayor, State Representative, and Speaker of the House.

Glasscock held the majority leader seat for two years, the speaker of the house seat for two years and was a state representative for 12 years.

“The relationship between K-State and the greater Manhattan community is truly unique,” said Jason Smith, president and CEO, city of Manhattan. “Kent’s leadership has allowed us to have one of the strongest — if not the strongest — town-gown relationships in the country.”

During his tenure, the University indicated that Glasscock helped Innovation Partners evolve into an integral part of K-State. The integration focused on technology commercialization, corporate engagement and strategic industry partnerships, and economic development. He was able to guide the unique model to garner national recognition.

K-State also noted that Glasscock’s leadership has provided structure and exploration for four university strategic initiatives at the request of four different university presidents. These include the Global Food Systems initiative, the Global Aeronautics initiative and the Edge Collaboration District. He also led the creation of K-State Economic Prosperity Plan for Kansas and will continue to advance following retirement.

“Kent has been an integral part of the university and the community,” said David Rosowsky, vice president for research. “His leadership on the university’s Economic Prosperity Plan allowed us to set bold goals, knowing we will achieve them.”

The University said Glasscock chose to announce his retirement at this time to allow for an internal search for the next Innovation President and CEO. He recognizes the importance of hiring from within the company to allow for growth and advancement in the organization.

“Growing up in Manhattan and being a K-State alum, it has been an honor to serve Kansas State University over the last 20 years,” said Glasscock. “I couldn’t be more proud of the team we’ve built, and I know the future is bright for Innovation Partners.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.