KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed one person had died Wednesday morning following a crash involving semi trucks.

According to the highway patrol, two trucks had crashed on Interstate 70 near mile marker 41 in Lafayette County about 7:40 a.m.. Westbound traffic was closed for about two hours.

We are currently investigating a fatality crash on I-70 near the 41mm in Lafayette County. WB I 70 is blocked at Route H. Traffic is being diverted onto the south outer road. This crash involves 2 semi-trucks. #kctraffic #MSHP pic.twitter.com/XEk5kgS5hS — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) February 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.