Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Grandview police searching for suspect in early-morning shooting

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department is searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person with a serious injury Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at approximately 2:50 a.m. at the Victory Apartments located at 12322 3rd Street, Grandview, Missouri.

Police said the victim is expected to survive. The suspect allegedly fled the scene and has been identified as an acquaintance of the victim.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — Lowery is seen running through the Kwik Shop parking lot.
Five Topeka police officers cleared in fatal October shooting of Taylor Lowery
Gavel on sounding block
Lee’s Summit man sentenced for role in $7 million fraud scheme
Brandon Seepersad
Lawrence man convicted of aggravated assault after threatening tow truck driver with gun
Generic.
Community accepting Valentine’s Day cards for seniors