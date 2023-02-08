FORECAST: Rain Wednesday ahead of oncoming snow

Low pressure from the south lifts into the Missouri River Valley today. This means heavy cloud cover will be common throughout Wednesday morning and wet weather more likely by the middle of this afternoon for the metro. Showers, though, may start up for our southern counties as early as 9 or 10 a.m. Expect 0.25 to 0.75 inches of rain.

By overnight, a mix of rain and snow is likely, as we deal with the back half of low pressure. We are anticipating a windy Thursday afternoon, with temperatures remaining in the lower and middle 40s. Another cold front sweeps in behind this low pressure system, and by Thursday night into early Friday morning, snow showers are likely. The accumulation is still low, but is expected to stick moving through much of the morning Friday.

We will rebound temperatures with a powerful southerly flow into the weekend. Temperatures increase back into the 50s, and potentially even 60s, by Sunday. The next wet weather threat is expected around Valentine’s Day into late next week.

