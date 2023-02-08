FORECAST: Rain expected Wednesday

Tuesday was another gorgeous February day! It was definitely much cooler, but highs still made it above 50 degrees. That exceeds our average for this time of year. Our far southern counties could see a light shower through the course of this evening, but most of us are going to stay dry until our next system pushes into the area on Wednesday. Lows overnight will dip into the lower 30s with a light breeze. Our next system looks a bit more delayed.

We are expecting showers to move in during the middle to late afternoon on Wednesday. A bulk of the rain will fall through the evening and early overnight. Temperatures will stay warm enough for mostly rain, but a quick shot of cooler air Thursday morning could mix in a few wet snowflakes to the north and east. The farther east you are, the better shot at higher rainfall totals. It looks like near the Kansas/Missouri state line, 0.5 to 1 inch will be possible by early Thursday. This drops off dramatically the farther you go west into Kansas.

Another quick disturbance is possible late Thursday into early Friday. There’d be a few light snow showers, but I am not expecting much from that as of now.

The temperatures this week will be chilly at times, but still not bad for mid-February. We will see quite a few days in the 40s and 50s. The weekend looks great and dry -- especially Sunday -- for any Super Bowl festivities!

We are eyeing the potential for more soaking rain next Tuesday, but it is still far out and we need to gather details.

