Community accepting Valentine’s Day cards for seniors

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - It might get lost in the shuffle with the hype of the Super Bowl in just a few days but, in less than a week, people across the country will celebrate Valentine’s Day. Now, for a second consecutive year, a community in Blue Springs is asking for a little extra love.

Up until Valentine’s Day, Cedarhust of Blue Springs will accept cards and letters for the seniors in their living community. Last year, Cedarhurst received thousands of letters. Staff said it made an impact on their residents.

“It means a lot to them. Just to feel another smile on someone’s face is definitely something we need,” said Life Enrichment Director Lexi Wily. “It shows a lot of love and residents are a lot happier.”

Charles Bellemere has been a resident at Cedarhurst of Blue Springs for two years. He said the cards show that people still care about them.

“I remember getting cards in the mail when I was in the service. This is completely different,” he said. “This is people that are caring about the people in institutions like this.”

The senior living community will be receiving cards for residents until Valentine’s Day.

If you’d like to send one, cards can be mailed to: 20551 E. Trinity Place, Blue Springs, MO 64015.

