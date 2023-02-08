Cleveland Heights High School lights up for alumni Super Bowl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights High School lit up red, green and gold Tuesday night to support alumni playing in the Super Bowl Sunday.

Jason and Travis Kelce, brothers who graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, are playing in the upcoming Super Bowl on opposing teams.

Heights High lit up for the #KelceBowl East pillar and N/E clock tower green for Eagles. West pillar and S/W clock tower red for Chiefs. Center gold for Heights. Thanks to the maintenance dept for making it happen! ⁦@tkelce⁩ ⁦@JasonKelce⁩ ⁦⁦@newheightshow⁩ pic.twitter.com/3oxT25waEh — Heights High Sports (@GoHeightsTigers) February 7, 2023

The game has been nicknamed the “Kelce Bowl” as the two brothers’ teams will be competing for the title of league champion.

“There’s no place like The Heights. There really isn’t,” Jason Kelce said.

The east pillar and northeast clock tower are glowing green for the Eagles and the west pillar and southwest clock tower is red for the Chiefs, while the middle glows yellow for Cleveland Heights.

“Every single thing that I do is for this city,” Travis Kelce said. “I know it sounds cliche, but I promise you: every single thing I do out there. When you see me dancing in the end zone, that’s #ClevelandHeights for you, right there.”

Kansas City and Philadelphia compete for the championship at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

