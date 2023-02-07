Aging & Style
‘Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials’

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
It’s the one game of the year fans actually enjoy a break from the action. Grace and Bill talk with Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier about the most iconic Super Bowl commercials from across the decades. Don’t miss the chance to vote for your favorite— you can catch ‘Super Bowls’ Greatest Commercials: Battle of the Decades’ tomorrow night at 7pm on KCTV5.

