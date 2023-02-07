Aging & Style
Leaky loft causes issues for woman in downtown KC

Woman wakes up to water leak
Woman wakes up to water leak
By Morgan Mobley
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A leaky loft is causing quite the headache for a woman living in downtown Kansas City.

And she tells us this is far from the first time she’s had to clean up this wet mess.

Aundrea Anderson moved to Lucas Place Lofts in May of 2021. In less than two years, she’s had 18 water leaks in her unit.

This morning, she woke up to a continued nightmare: water leaking all over her kitchen.

She called the fire department, worried about the electrical wiring right behind the wall.

The owner of the lofts, Madison Park Financial Corporation, acquired the building in May of 2022.

Anderson’s rent was raised 300 dollars, but she started losing amenities due to these water leaks.

She’s a single mom, not in a position to move, so she wants the ownership group to start taking this seriously.

“I’d like to see some kind of compensation and better response from the owners,” says Anderson.

KCTV reached out to the owners of this building but have not heard back.

Woman wakes up to water leak
Leaky loft causes issues for woman in downtown KC