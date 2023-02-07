Jack Stack closing dining area Sunday so staff can enjoy Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - You’ve got to get it while the getting’s good! Kansas City BBQ staple Jack Stack is closing its dining area Sunday and closing carry-out early so the staff can go home and enjoy the Super Bowl.

All six of the restaurant’s locations will have the dining areas closed for Super Bowl Sunday, and the carry-out option will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vice President of Catering Food and Beverage Jeff Rousselo said the restaurant wanted to ensure its staff was taken care of, along with the hundreds of customers they expect to take care of this Sunday.

We did not get confirmation on sales expectations, but we can estimate it’ll be thousands on thousands of dollars regardless of these changes.

“Most of our team, they don’t get to see much of the game because they’re usually here working and serving up that great BBQ that everybody loves,” Rousselo said. “So it’s just kind of a way for us to give back to our team, and let them get that BBQ out there then, get the heck out of here and go watch the game.”

When asked why people should choose Jack Stack, he said everyone has their pick of what’s the best, and that’s what makes Kansas City BBQ the best---It’s not just one spot to go to on Sunday.

But of course---the burnt ends and wings at Jack Stack are his favorites.

“We definitely want to tell our team we appreciate them, and we appreciate the sacrifice they made all year on, honestly, getting the Chiefs to this point, feeding fans, and making sure that everybody’s had a great game day,” he said. “It’s our way to kind of just give back to them a little bit, let them enjoy their Super Bowl as well.”

