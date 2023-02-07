FORECAST: Record-high temps Monday sets stage for evening cold front

We were warm and windy out there on Monday with most of us making it into the 60s and even a few lower 70s! We actually tied a daily high record today coming in at 72 at KCI. This was out ahead of our next cold front that is swinging through the region this evening. The front will change winds out of the northwest from 10-20 mph. Temperatures will fall thanks to the cold front, but it isn’t anything we can’t handle. As it continues to swing through, a random shower could be squeezed out of the atmosphere mainly southeast of Kansas City. Nighttime lows will drop into the lower 30s. Even though the cold front brings a big swing in temperatures for the next few days, we will still actually stay above average for this time of year in the 40s and lower 50s.

We have a few storm systems that will be in play this week. On Tuesday, most of the rain will fall to the south of Kansas City, but a few spots like La Cygne, Clinton and Butler could see a few light showers. The better shot for rain for more of us will come late Tuesday into Wednesday as an area of low pressure lifts through. We will stay warm enough during the day Wednesday for all rain, but a brief stint of cooler temperatures later in the day Wednesday could allow a little wet snow to mix in as well. I am not expecting any accumulations. The end of the week is a bit up in the air. We will watch for a quick-moving system potentially late Thursday into early Friday for another shot of showers. Temperatures into the upcoming weekend will be just fine in the 40s and 50s! No major cold snaps on the way for now.

