FORECAST: Nice weather continues, but snow chances in a few days

As high pressure develops into the Central Plains on Tuesday, it will pull colder air out of the northwest, bringing afternoon high temperatures down from yesterday’s lower 70s that broke records set back in 1904, to the lower 50s today. Wind will be much less aggressive this afternoon compared to the gusts we received yesterday when we registered over 40 mph. A steady 5 to 15 mph wind will be much more bearable today.

Enjoy this mild weather, because by Wednesday, umbrellas will be well warranted. A new area of low pressure develops from central Texas and will lift north. Heavy clouds develop through the morning on Wednesday, and by mid-to-late afternoon, scattered showers will develop first into our southern counties and will then lift north. By dinner time Wednesday evening, scattered widespread showers will be common.

This wet weather will continue into the overnight, and as low pressure pulls to the east, colder air will filter in after the storm system. This will allow us an opportunity for a wintry mix or a few snow showers into Thursday early morning. At the same time, a cold front will drop from Canada and swing in just behind the low pressure system. This will allow the Missouri River Valley a slight break from precipitation, but will create gusty winds out of the north for Thursday afternoon.

By Thursday night into early Friday morning, the front will pass overhead and provide an opportunity for snow showers. Accumulation at this time is up in the air, but expect the snow to stick at least through the late morning timeframe. Temperatures will fall to the upper 30s Friday afternoon with the passing of the cold front, but temperatures rebound fast due to yet another low, setting up to bring in wet weather by Valentine’s Day.

By the big game Sunday, high temperatures are expected in the middle and upper 50s locally.

