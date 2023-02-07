Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Chiefs’ wide receiver sending 2 lucky fans to Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster poses for photographs with a local area...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster poses for photographs with a local area youth football team before an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Phoenix for football’s biggest night and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wants to send two lucky fans to the action.

Smith-Schuster and his non-profit, the JuJu Foundation, have teamed up with a charitable platform, CAUZEO, to host an online fundraiser. Fans can purchase a $10 ticket to enter a drawing that will send the winner and their guest to Phoenix for two nights. Winnings also include airfare allowance, hotel and two lower-level tickets to Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium.

One runner-up winner will receive an autographed JuJu Smith-Schuster jersey.

Donors can enter by visiting https://go.cauzeo.com/juju until 7:00 p.m. CST on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Proceeds from the campaign will support the JuJu Foundation which focuses on youth initiatives, including free football and gaming camps, holiday shopping events, hunger relief initiatives, cancer awareness initiatives and partnerships with local organizations..

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback...
Super Bowl has rare matchup of top 2 regular-season teams
Kansas City Chiefs fans gather for a Super Bowl parade and rally in Kansas City, Mo.,...
KCPS: If Chiefs win Super Bowl, no class for students on Parade Day
Khalen Saunders
Chiefs’ Khalen Saunders, former WIU standout, to play in Super Bowl for third time in four years
Andy Reid
Andy Reid names his top-3 rappers, gives favorite Mexican food
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) runs against the Jacksonville Jaguars...
New receivers helped Chiefs get to Super Bowl without Hill