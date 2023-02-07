Aging & Style
Chiefs fans are turning out big-time in Arizona for Super Bowl

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Less than a week before the Chiefs go for a Super Bowl title, Kansas City is well-represented in the Phoenix area with both fans who live in the area and those who have made the trek halfway across the country.

Reporter Nathan Vickers was live Tuesday morning on how fans have shown their Chiefs pride in Arizona so far, in the video above.

Jack Stack is closing its dining room Sunday and closing its carry-outs early so staffers can...
Jack Stack closing dining area Sunday so staff can enjoy Super Bowl
A local charter bus company is taking fans to Arizona for the Super Bowl, as long as you can...
Charter bus company bringing Chiefs fans to Phoenix for Super Bowl
