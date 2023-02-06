Aging & Style
Worlds of Fun plans to hire 3,000 seasonal ambassadors ahead of 50th Anniversary season

FILE: Worlds of Fun announced the return of the Zambezi Zinger coaster.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Worlds of Fun announced Monday plans to hire more than 3,000 seasonal ambassadors in preparation for the theme-park’s 50th Anniversary season.

In a release, the park said it anticipates filling most of those roles during a week-long hiring blitz from Feb. 18-24.

Worlds of Fun is hiring for various roles, including:

  • Ride operators
  • Food and beverage
  • Lifeguards and aquatics
  • Security
READ MORE: The Return of the Zinger: Worlds of Fun to unveil new-look roller coaster

Worlds of Fun said it will also be hosting hiring fairs at multiple Northland high schools. Interested candidates can visit here.

