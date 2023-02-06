Worlds of Fun plans to hire 3,000 seasonal ambassadors ahead of 50th Anniversary season
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Worlds of Fun announced Monday plans to hire more than 3,000 seasonal ambassadors in preparation for the theme-park’s 50th Anniversary season.
In a release, the park said it anticipates filling most of those roles during a week-long hiring blitz from Feb. 18-24.
Worlds of Fun is hiring for various roles, including:
- Ride operators
- Food and beverage
- Lifeguards and aquatics
- Security
Worlds of Fun said it will also be hosting hiring fairs at multiple Northland high schools. Interested candidates can visit here.
