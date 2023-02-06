Worlds of Fun plans to hire 3,000 seasonal ambassadors ahead of 50th Anniversary season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Worlds of Fun announced Monday plans to hire more than 3,000 seasonal ambassadors in preparation for the theme-park’s 50th Anniversary season.

In a release, the park said it anticipates filling most of those roles during a week-long hiring blitz from Feb. 18-24.

Worlds of Fun is hiring for various roles, including:

Ride operators

Food and beverage

Lifeguards and aquatics

Security

Worlds of Fun said it will also be hosting hiring fairs at multiple Northland high schools. Interested candidates can visit here.

